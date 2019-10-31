C. E. "Dink" Morris, age 80, a resident of Elba, Alabama passed away
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.
Graveside services will be held at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery on
Sunday, November 3, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM with Ms. Pat Morris
officiating. Burial will follow with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from
12:45 PM to 1:45 PM. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials be
made to Vivian B. Adams School, c/o 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, AL
36360.
Dink leaves behind a daughter a Daughter - Lorri Morris Sanders of
Elba, AL, a Granddaughter - Heather Sanders Legg of Jack, AL, a Grandson -
Derrick Sanders of Fort Walton Beach, FL, along with two Great Grandsons -
Holden Legg and Cohen Legg of Jack, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Sue, and daughter Kerri Sue,
along with his parents Elizabeth Coppage Morris, and Jessie Morris.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Morris family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.