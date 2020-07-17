Mr. Don Ray Boswell, age 74, of Lantana, Fla., died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Don grew up in Elba, Ala. He was a graduate of Elba High School and earned both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business, before earning his juris doctorate, from University of Virginia Law School.
He began his professional career in 1972 working for the Committee to Re-elect the President. That same year he joined the United States Attorney’s Office, in Miami, as an Assistant United States attorney. He began a private practice in Miami in the late 1970’s and relocated his practice to Palm Beach in the early 1980’s. During this period, he was a consultant to Senator Howard Baker. He also was a consultant to the United States Secretary of Education and served on its Civil Rights Reviewing Authority. He was a civil rights and labor law attorney and served several years on the Florida Bar’s Labor and Employment Law Certification Committee.
Don lived life to its fullest, traveling extensively all over the world. He was a boater, scuba diver, skier, Rotarian, and philanthropist. He was a leader in, and a member of, the First Baptist Church of Lake Worth.
Don’s greatest asset was his ability to make lifelong friendships, which he truly treasured.
Memorial services in both Elba and Florida will be held when the COVID-19 virus has abated. If you would like notification of these future events you may direct inquiries to the attention of Linda Sternberg via don@boswell.net and you will be notified at a future date of with time, date, details for the services.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn and Harry Boswell, both of Elba.
Survivors include his aunt, several uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.