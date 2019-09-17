Donald Eugene Emmons, Sr. age 76, a resident of Opp, AL died Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home. No local services will be held. Memorial services will be held in Illinois at a later date.
He is survived by his wife - Wanda Patricia Emmons, Opp; sons - Donny (Jodi) Emmons, Chesterfield, IL, and John Thomas Emmons, Brighton, IL; daughter - Keri Elizabeth Haynes, South Pittsburg, TN; sisters – Thelma Nell Goon, and Linda Marie Hood, both of Brighton, TN.
He also leaves behind to cherish his memory nine grandchildren, and two
great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Emmons family.
