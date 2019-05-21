Donald Floyd Sanders of Chancellor, AL died on May 20, 2019. He was 73 years old.
Funeral services will be on at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Betty Thorn officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Donald was born July 25, 1945 to the late James and Louise Sanders. He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald Lloyd Sanders; brother, James Larry Sanders; stepson, Joey Glisson; nephew, Ashley Troy Sanders and great-nephews (twins), Dillon and Trevor Sanders.
He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Sanders of Chancellor; sons: Richard Todd Sanders (Deb) of Ariton, AL, Chad Sanders (Traci) of Enterprise, AL and Anthony Lee Sanders (Jessica) of Level Plains, AL; daughters: Tracie Lynn Shelton of Dothan, AL, Deanne Sanders of Enterprise, Gidget Sanders (Bubba McCray) of Enterprise, and Rainey Gilbert (Jeremy) of Gainesville, GA; stepchildren, Michael Jaynes of Geneva, AL and Jeannie Knowles (Clay Carroll) of Samson, AL; brother, Robert T. Sanders (Bonnie) of Leesburg, VA; sisters-in-law: Charlene Sanders of Coffee Springs, AL and Jean Sanders of New Brockton, AL; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four nieces; five nephews; several great-nieces and nephews and other extended family.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
