Donnon B Bryan age 77 of the Pine Level community died Sunday, Septemb18, 2022 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial services will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: son - Chris (Stacy) Bryan, Jack, AL; daughter - Carla (Ronnie Powell) Bryan, Elba; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Donnon was preceded in death by his wife - Frances Fowler Bryan; son - Tim Burns; three brothers and one sister.
