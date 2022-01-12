Mr. Donny Hardy age 77 of Elba, AL died Wednesday afternoon, January 12, 2022 at an Enterprise hospital. Funeral Arrangement will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL.
