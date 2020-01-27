Mr. Donta Rogers, age 26, a native of Elba, Ala., died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Baptist South in Montgomery, Ala.
Funeral services were held Jan. 25, 2020 at the Mulberry Association Building in Elba with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Mr. Rogers was born September 16, 1993 at Enterprise Medical Center to Caroyln Rogers and Johnathan Lawrence. He was a graduate of the Class of 2012 of Elba High School.
Donta was preceded in death by Larry Rogers.
Survivors include a loving grandmother: Sherrie Rogers Opp, Ala.; daddy: Anthony Foster, Brantley, Ala.; mother: Carolyn Rogers; father: Johnathan “John Boy” Lawrence; one brother: Thomonta Jones, Elba; sister: Alexis Rogers, Opp; two step brothers: Anthony T. Foster, Luverene, Ala., and Antwuan (Ashley) Foster, Andalusia, Ala.; one step sister: Karizma Foster, Andalusia; one son: Jaterrion Williams; a special friend: Aaliyah Crenshaw, Opp; aunts: Ereka Hill (Jermone), Gloria Musgrove, Sankora Rogers (Lenard), Sabrina Phillips (Larry), Cecila Daniels and Latesia McClain; special niece: Braelyn Harrison; uncles: Spencer and Demetruis Musgrove, Larry C. Rogers (Jana); great-grandmothers: Alice Musgrove and Estella Lawrence; grandfathers: Pastor John Lawrence (Carolyn), and James Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.