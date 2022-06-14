Mrs. Doris E. Pippin, age 91, of Elba, Ala., died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on August 31, 1930 in Dothan, Ala., to the late Henry and Arie Bell Toole.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford, Ala., with Rev. Jeffery Pippin and Rev. Garry Winstead officiating. Burial will follow in New Hinson Baptist Church Cemetery in Slocomb, Ala., under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. until service time.
Survivors include her son,: Marcus M. Pippin of Elba; three grandsons: Jeffery S. Pippin, Crawfordville, Fla., Jeremy M. Pippin, New Port Richey, Fla., and Eric Simmons, Elba; three great-grandchildren and another on the way; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
