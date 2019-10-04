Dorothy Lee Haley age 83 of Birmingham, AL died Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home in Birmingham. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: sons - Daniel K. (Lisa) Haley, Winfield, IL, and David L. (Dana) Haley, Elba, AL; daughter - Donna (Joe) Crain, Hoover, AL; grandsons - Blake (Stesha) Haley, Jacksonville, FL, Logan (Casey) Haley, Asheville, NC and Dalton Crain, Hoover; granddaughter - Lindsay Haley, Lauren Haley, Annsley Padgett, Elba, and Haley Crain, Hoover.
Mrs. Haley was preceded in death by her father - Fred Nail, mother - Ellen Kathryn (Teer) Nail and husband - Frank Haley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.