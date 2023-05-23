Mrs. Dorothy Sue Weatherington, age 90, of Elba, Ala., died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her daughter's home in Samson, Ala.
Dorothy and her husband were owners of Weatherington Land Surveyors of Fort Pierce, Fla. and Gerdot Poultry Farm of Elba. Dorothy was also a resident of Fort Davis, Texas for many years.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church of Elba, beginning at 4 p.m., with Dr. John Granger and Rev. Dewey Emfinger officiating and Hayes Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 7638 Hwy. 87, Elba, AL 36323.
Mrs. Weatherington was preceded in death by her husband - Alfred Gerald Weatherington Sr.; father - Edward Bruce Jinks; mother - Florence Jinks; and sons - Jerry Weatherington, and Michael J Weatherington.
Survivors include her daughters: Donna (Dave) Mannherz, Samson, and Shelly W. (Mark) Weeks, Wetumpka, Ala.; grandchildren: Bradley Morris, Ricky Morris, Thomas (Maria) Loupe, Amanda (Ronny Wood) Loupe, Curtis II (Molly) Evans, Agee Evans, Kristen Weatherington, Chelsea Jo (Jolee) Scott, Shelby (Alex) Torres; 18 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
