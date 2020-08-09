Dorothy "Dot" Daniels age 100, a resident of Elba, AL died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her son's home in Elba. Graveside services will be held at New Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11, 2020
beginning at 10:00 AM with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
She was a member of the New Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Cutis Community until her health prevented her from attending. "Dot" was a successful broiler farmer for many years and won awards as being a top producer. She also raised cattle and was fearless on a bush-hog until well into her 90's. She loved her family, friends, antique collecting, gardening, and socializing.
Mrs. Daniels is survived by a son - Jimmie Daniels, Elba; daughter - Judy Rhodes (Mike Trent), Scottsboro, AL; daughters-in-law - Emily Daniels, Pinkard, AL, and Martha Anne Daniels, Elba; along with grandchildren - Garrett Daniels, Denise Daniels Williams, Carol Daniels Adams, Merideth Daniels Ortiz, Barrett Rhodes, and Claude Daniels. She also leaves behind great grandchildren - Jake Daniels, Madison Daniels, Madalynn Daniels, Merissa Ray, Cassidy Lynn Williams, Angelia Ortiz, Kadie Adams, Levi Daniels, Sara Adams, and Lily Daniels, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Franklin Daniels, by parents Etta Bedsole Crocker, and William Thomas Servitus Crocker, along with two sons, Fred Daniels and Frank Daniels, and a grandson Tutt Rhodes.
Also preceding her were brothers, Coley Crocker, Pickins Crocker, and Willard Crocker, along with sisters, Pauline Crocker Williams and Jewel Crocker Plymale.
