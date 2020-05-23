Doug Shiver

Douglas Crawford Shiver age 77 of Jack, AL died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held from Zion Chapel Baptist Church on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Cary Maulden and Rev. Hubert McWaters officiating. Burial services will follow in the Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Zion Chapel Baptist Church on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Mary Nell Shiver, son - Tony D (Ann) Shiver, daughter - Terri (Don) Senn, grandson - Christopher Senn, granddaughters - Cori (Johnathon) Lane, Shelby Stambeck, Karen (Michael) Halsted, all of Jack and granddaughter - Katie (Jeff) Demsey, Dothan, AL; great grandchildren - Asher, Brooke, Kailey, Taylor, Preston, Caidon, Logon, and Brawner; brother - Winston (Betty) Shiver, Jack; sister - Erma (Joe)
Green, Jack; and several nieces and nephews,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Shiver family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.