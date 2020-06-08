Mr. Douglas Lee (better known as Snake), age 75, died May 24, 2020. Douglas attended Elba City Schools. A graveside service was held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Lee; mother, Ethel Lee; brothers, Charles Lee Jr., Lamar Lee, Willie C. Lee, and Nathaniel Lee; and sister, Voncile Parker. Survivors include his brothers: Fred Lee, Syracuse, NY, Jimmie Lee, Elba; sister: Willie Mae Whitehurst, Enterprise, Ala.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
