Douglas Lee

Mr. Douglas Lee (better known as Snake), age 75, died May 24, 2020. Douglas attended Elba City Schools.  A graveside service was held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Lee; mother, Ethel Lee; brothers, Charles Lee Jr., Lamar Lee, Willie C. Lee, and Nathaniel Lee; and sister, Voncile Parker. Survivors include his brothers: Fred Lee, Syracuse, NY, Jimmie Lee, Elba; sister: Willie Mae Whitehurst, Enterprise, Ala.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.