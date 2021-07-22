Dretta Alle

Dretta Allen age 65 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 23, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Paul Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include her son - Kevin Allen (Jennie), Elba; granddaughter - Jordan Saunders, Elba; brothers - Huey Wayne "PoJo" Nelson , Glenwood, AL; and Paul Nelson, Elba; sister - Melinda Lee Pope, Elba; and family friend - Shelia Miles also of Elba.
She was preceded in death by her husband - Stevie Allen, a grandson – Hunter Allen, parents - Martha Hodge Nelson, and Hayward D. Nelson, along with a sister - Patty Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.