Mr. Duane John Kellner, age 85, a native of Medford, Wis., and longtime resident of Elba and Dothan, Ala. departed his earthly life Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
He was a proud Army Veteran who loved vintage cars, and tractors. He also enjoyed old western movies and watching car auctions. Roaming a hardware store and working outside or in the garage was also a favorite pastime.
After his service in the Army, Duane worked offshore for Shell Oil Company and then finished his career as a helicopter mechanic at Fort Rucker.
He loved teaching his grandson Noah things…working on the tractor, using tools, and working outside. He was the best at fixing things. He always knew what was wrong and how to fix it. He was always “excellent” with his work. He never just “got by”. His work was always done to perfection. It always had to be done with the best materials. His Bible was always nearby, especially in his later years. He loved to discuss spiritual things and was always interested to learn new things. He rarely missed an opportunity to be present for any of Noah’s activities. He was proud to be his grandfather.
The family will host a memorial service to honor and celebrate Duane’s life on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Rd, Hoover, AL 35216. The family requests in memory of Duane for memorial donations to be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation: www.parkinson.org
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Alvina Kellner; and his brother, Andrew Kellner Jr.
Survivors include his adoring wife of 61 years: Helen Plant Kellner; his son: Scott Duane (Kara) Kellner; his daughter: Stephanie Michele (Joe) Kellner-Fiumefreddo; his grandson: Noah Kellner; three siblings: Clarise (Lee) Sheild, Deloria “Dee” Barron, Don (Shirley) Kellner.
