Walter Edmond "Ed" Compton age 88 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise.
Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home 325 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301.
Survivors include: wife - Peggy Pauline Compton, Elba; sons – Tom (Nena) Compton, Chancellor, AL, and Phillip (Summer) Compton, Elba; daughter - Pamela (Danny) Jordan, Elba; brother - Glaster (Bertha) Compton; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Compton family.
