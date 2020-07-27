Edgar Lee "Ed" Simmons age 68, a resident of Jack, AL died Monday, July 27, 2020 at North Okaloosa County Medical Center in Crestview, FL due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Graveside services will be held at Rosin Ridge Cemetery on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Shirlie Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the Rosin Ridge Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 virus, those attending are asked to utilize the CDC recommendations for social distancing, and the use of mask. The family asks for acknowledgements of love and support be shown by a simple nod or similar gesture, and please forgo hugs and handshakes at this time.
Mr. Simmons leaves behind a daughter - Shasta (Scott) Smith, Enterprise, AL; sons - James (Fon) Simmons, Parker, CO, and Jonas Simmons, Semmes, AL; along with brothers - Silas Simmons, and Douglas Simmons, both of Elba, AL; sisters - Deborah Hornsby, New Brockton, AL, and Warnette "Sis" Walker of Elba. He also is survived by grandson - Noah Nolin, Elba; granddaughters - Jayna Simmons, and Jenny Simmons, both of Parker, CO, plus Alaina Simmons, Semmes, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jeanette Smith Simmons, and Warren Randolph Simmons, along with a brother Theron "Buddy" Simmons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.