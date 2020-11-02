Eddie Willis "Junior" Tadlock, Jr. age 68, a resident of Elba, AL died Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 beginning at 4:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
He leaves behind his wife of 46 years Gwendolyn Grimes Tadlock, Elba; son - Chris Tadlock, Montgomery, AL; granddaughter - Lilly Lushington, Auburn, AL; and sister - Willene (Herman) Powell of Glenwood, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nellie Ruth Tadlock and Eddie Willis Tadlock, along with a sister Patricia Tadlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.