Edna Cauley

Mrs. Edna Odessa Cauley, age 91, of the Friendship Community died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Elba Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Cauley is survived by her son, Tom Cauley and wife, Melissa; daughter, Joan Cauley Snellgrove and husband, Lloyd; sisters, Syble Andrews and Lillian Lolley; brother, Raymond Andrews and wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Jonathon Cauley and wife, Ashlea, Terri Dunn and husband, Scott, Thomas Cauley and wife, Karen, Kevin Hobbs and wife, Jami, and Keri Hobbs; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond “Bill” Cauley; and parents, Ethel Burditt Andrews and Curtis Andrews.
Graveside services for Mrs. Cauley will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in Friendship Cemetery. Lloyd Snellgrove and Scott Dunn will be officiating.
