Ms. Edna Earle White, age 98, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Edna was born in Elba, Ala. and had many fond memories and friends from Elba. She lived her adult life in Atlanta, Ga. And Fairburn, Ga. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairburn. A celebration of Edna’s life will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Mt. Carmel Chapel at the Sparks Retirement Center. She was preceded in death by her father Claude R. White and mother Nannie Mae White. She is survived by her cousin: Marion R. Price.
