Frances Edna English age 82 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held from Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Min. Philip officiating. The English family will receive friends after the services at Elba Church of Christ fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in honor of Mrs. English be made to Elba Church of Christ.
Survivors include: husband - Francis William "Billy" English, Elba; daughter - Fran Ellen "Keith" Jackson, Huntsville, AL; sons - Russ "Ashley" English, Elba, and William Todd "Blanca" English, King George, VA; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the English family.
