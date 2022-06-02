Edna Lou Knight Farris, age 93, a resident of Elba, AL died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Burial services will be held at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Alan Dieas officiating. The family request the omission of flowers, and ask memorials be made to the New Haven Cemetery fund, C/O Beth Henderson, 4768 County Road 410 Elba, Alabama 36323.
Survivors include her daughters, Karon Jewell and Jenell Fuller, both of Elba; granddaughter, Amy (Devin) Danner of Elba, and great grandson, Regan Danner of Elba. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ada Knight.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Farris, her sons, Joe Lane Farris and Carl Ren Farris, her brothers Joe Lane Farris and Carl Ren Farris, her sister Betty Sue Knight, and parents, Cary and Stella Knight.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Farris family.
