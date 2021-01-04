Edna Sue Stinson age 89 of Elba, AL died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, AL. The Stinson family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Due to health concerns private services will be held.
Survivors include: sons - Danny (Vicky) Stinson, Dudley (Lisa) Stinson, Donnie (Nita) Stinson, and Dale (Sharon) Stinson, Elba; sister - Pat Powell, Elba; brother – Mickey McCollough, Elba; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Mrs. Stinson was preceded in death by her husband - Earl Stinson, two sons - David and Derrick Stinson, and a grandson - Mason Stinson.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Stinson family.
