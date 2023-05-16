Mr. Edward Disotell of Elba, AL died May 8, 2023. Funeral services were held Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Word of Faith Church with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing.
Edward Ray Disotell was born in Meridian MS to Frank Disotell and Ida Eugena Johnson on October 19, 1943. He moved to Elba when he was 16 years old. He lived his life to preach the gospel and spent over 50 years as Evangelist and pastored churches.
He leaves to cherish his memories to: wife - Sharon F. Disotell; brother-in-law - Kenneth Stewart and wife Donna of Birmingham, AL.; son - Edward Ray Disotell 2nd (Bud) and wife Michelle of Elba; daughter: Renee Kelley and husband Mickey of Troy, AL; grandkids - Camden Kelley and wife Victoriana (Tori) of Ft. Payne, AL., Candace Farris and husband Colby of Enterprise AL, Hayden Disotell and wife Ashley of Elba,
Brianna Morgan and husband Cory of Brantley, AL, plus Devin Jackson and wife Kayla of Elba; great grandkids: Paisley-Kate Disotell, Evan Morgan, Gracie Mae Farris, Madalyn Morgan, Rhett Jackson, Riggs Jackson; by marriage: daughter: Shannon Stewart of Fountain, FL; grandkids: Brooke Schad, and Ethan Robertson; niece: Pricilla Keller and husband - Greg and children - Emma and William of Auburn, AL.
