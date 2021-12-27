TSgt Edward G. Heath, age 89, of Opp, AL died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home. TSgt Heath served his country for over twenty years in the United States Air Force.
Heath is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Jean Alfrey Heath; daughter, Chantelle Heath; son, Steve Heath; sister, Betty Joyce Grace; grandchildren, Jeremy Heath, Bruce Heath, Matthew Heath, Kyle Tankersley and Haley Sanders; great-grandchildren, Libby Grace Tankersley, Devin Heath, Autumn Heath and Malachi Heath; two great-great grandchildren; and nieces, Sandra Steel (James), Karen Hill, Lisa Gregory, Mary Gregory and Shelly Steele. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Keith Heath and Richard Heath; sisters, Kathleen and Lois; and brothers, Tommy, Raymond, Bobby and Dickey.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10:00 am Monday, December 27, 2021 in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens, Opp.
