Elaine Hall

Elaine Graham Hall age 79 of Andalusia, AL died Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Andalusia Manor in Andalusia, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Monroe Sasser officiating. Burial services will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughter - Lisa (William) King, Andalusia; sons - Charles (Carolyn) Hall, Brantley, AL, and James (Angie) Hall, Elba, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wilson and Slonie Pearl Graham, son - Shawn Hall, and brother - Bob Graham.
