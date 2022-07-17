Wilna Elaine Ikner (nee English), age 93, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Alfred Ikner, Miss Elaine was living with her daughter, Nancy Golden in Electic, AL. Goodman Baptist Church was her home church.
Funeral services will be held at Goodman Baptist Church on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM with her sons-in-law Rev. Faron Golden, and Ken English, along with Rev. Bruce Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodman Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Goodman Baptist Church on Monday, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The family request the omission of flowers, and ask memorials be made to Goodman Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Freda Jones, 463 County Road 633, Enterprise, AL 36330, or to Mission-Dignity, c/o P.O. Box 819109, Dallas, TX 75381-9957.
Mrs. Ikner leaves behind daughters - Nancy (Faron) Golden, Eclectic, Patsy (Ken) English, Elba, Freda (Jerry) Jones, Enterprise, and Angel (Jeff) Hatcher, Ozark, AL, special caretaker, Dorothy Lott, along with brothers - Larry D. (Polly) English, Selma, AL, and Ronald (Lois) English, Evergreen, AL, along with sister - Betty Brown of Montgomery, AL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, along with her parents, Ida B. and Bush S. English, Sr. and by a great granddaughter, Alexis McCoy, along with siblings, Bush English, Jr., Nina Jean Osborn, and Jeanette Collier.
