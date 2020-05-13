Eleanor Ingram Pruitt age 69, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Diversacare of Bessemer Assisted Living in Bessemer, AL. No local services will be held. She will be buried with her late parents in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bessemer under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
She leaves behind brothers - Glen (Brenda) Ingram, Maylene, AL, and Kenneth Charles Ingram; sisters - Patricia Ann Roberson, McCalla, AL and Brenda Gail Birmingham of Saint Louis, MO.
Ms. Pruitt was preceded in death by her parents Josephine and Elmer Ingram, along with two brothers, James Edward Ingram, and Bobby Wayne Ingram.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Pruitt family
