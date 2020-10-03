Edlow Elkin Williamson age 75 of Elba, AL died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL due to complications from COVID 19. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Larry Mills and Rev. Will Jordan officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. Elkin was the voice of the Elba Tigers for over 14 years. He coached Pee Wee football and baseball for many years.
The Williamson family request that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Elba
Quarterback Club 131 Tiger Drive, Elba, AL 36323 in honor of Mr. Williamson.
Survivors include: son - Tim (Tammy) Williamson, Troy, AL; daughter - Sonya (Stevie Boutwell) Williamson, Elba; granddaughters – Sydney Williamson, Wetumpka, AL, and Savannah Williamson, Greensboro, NC; great grandson - Eli White, Greensboro, NC; sister - Sandra Williamson (Danny) Floyd, Montgomery, AL; brother - Evans (Sybil) Williamson, Troy.
Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his wife - Shirley Bryant Williamson, father - Shelby Stacey Williamson, mother - Anna Pearl Bryan Williamson, and sister - Mary Emma (Oren) Oglesby.
