Mr. Ellis Haywood Bowers, age 83, of Kinston, Ala., died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home in Kinston, Ala.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Len Sasser and Rev. Byron Wiggins officiating. Committal services will follow in the Alberton Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by his father, Bonard Newton Bowers, mother, Arkie Lee Bowers, and daughter, Robin Elaine Roberts.
Survivors include his wife: Roxie Ann Bowers, Kinston; son: Michael Bowers, of Crete, Greece; sisters: Sybil Drum, Ozark, Ala., Barbara Bowers, and Bonnie Bowers, both of Geneva, Ala.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Ala. is serving the Bowers family.
