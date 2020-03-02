Emma Green age 76 of Enterprise, AL died recently at her residence. Funeral services were held Saturday February 29, 2020, at Daleville Christian Fellowship with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Emma J. Green was born to R.J. Perkins and Ruby Nichols Perkins on January 29, 1944 in Canton, MS. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN. Emma was employed at Spiegel’s in Chicago, IL for 18 years before moving to Enterprise to be closer to her son and grandchildren.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Jimmie Lee Pratt, Sr., R.J. Perkins; brother Jimmie Lee Pratt Jr.; sister Mattie Pratt Reddick and nephew James Hillard Reddick III.
She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Dwayne Metcalf (Maria); sister Delores Pratt,; three aunts, Dorothy Boyd of Cleveland, Ohio, Willie Mae Palmer of Gary, IN and Willie C. Russell of Jackson, MS.; uncle - Monroe Perkins of Jackson, MS; 4 grandchildren, Candace Jackson (Stewart), Courtney Whitehurst, Brittany May and Breann May; four great grandchildren; four nieces - Felecia Hankins (Steve), Jermaine Jones (Undray), Sharmaine Roberts (Marlin) and Ayesha Pratt and two friends for over 20 years Linda Switzer, and Betty Yeager along with a host of cousins and other friends.
