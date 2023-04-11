Mr. Eric Newson of Elba, AL died March 29, 2023 in the Enterprise Medical Center. Funeral Services were held Friday April 7, 2023 at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing.
Eric Newson was born on July 5,1970 to Wille Edward Newson and the late Shirley Newson.
Eric had given his life to Christ and had attended the New Philadelphia C.O.G.l.C.
He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Newson and an infant brother named Fredrick.
He was formerly married to Regina King and from that union came his son and only child Raheem Newson.
He is survived by his wife Melanie Newson; his son Raheem (Tiffany) Ozark AL.; step daughter Leanna; one grandson Zyair, his father Willie E. Newson Elba; two sisters: Diane (Lorenzo) Troy AL., and Amanda Enterprise AL; two brothers: Toney (Teresa) Elba, and Enorise (Cassandra) Middleburg FL; one niece Shakiera; seven nephews: Keanthony (Janiya), Jaelyn, Kamari, Kyri, Courtney and two great nephews: Kaden Smith and Kylo Newson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
