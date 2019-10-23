Erlene Ammons Green, age 86, of Jack, AL died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL succumbing to complications from a stroke/ aneurysm.
"Lady" as she was fondly known will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 15 years, Douglas Green of Jack; sons, Dennis Kelley (Roberta) of Smith Station, AL, Jeff Kelley (Pennie) of Enterprise AL; stepson, Larry Green; step daughter, Karen Jordan (Lomax); 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one brother Lamar (Little Boy) Ammons of Springfield TX, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew Jackson and Eva Pearl Crocker Ammons; a sister Kathleen Renner; brothers, Andrew (Bill) Ammons, Hayes Ammons, Wendell (Buddy) Ammons, Donald (Nip) Ammons, husband Tullis Franklin Kelley, and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held Friday October 25, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Zion Chapel Baptist Church, Elba, AL with Rev. Carey Mauldin and Rev. Rick Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:30 prior to service.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Zion Chapel Baptist Church (Cemetery Fund) 27057 Highway 87 Elba, Al 36323 or The Alabama Shriners Hospital 7701 Hitt Road Mobile, AL 36695.
