Erma Jean Campbell age 77 of the Wise Mill Community died Friday, April 21, 2023 at her son's residence in Ariton, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial services will follow in the Wise Mill Assembly of God Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include son - Kenneth (Wanda) Campbell, Ariton; brother - Foy (Vera) Calhoun, Eufaula, AL; grandchildren - Landie, Amanda, Alex, Christopher, Cortney and Dakota; great grandchildren - Alexia, Kaleb, Madison, Teagan, Gavin and Caroline; and by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otis & Ilene Calhoun; her husband Ray; and daughter Peggy Jean.
