Estella Rodgers Lawrence of Elba, AL died on October 25, 2022. Funeral services were held Saturday October 29, 2022, at Mulberry Association Building. With Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing.
Estella Lawrence, affectionately known as “Big Mama” was born on December 1, 1932, as the eldest child of the late Lemon and Nancy Rodgers. Estella was united in holy matrimony to Marvin “MC” Lawrence on November 20, 1941. The two were lifelong companions and their union was blessed with seven children.
Estella was an active member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, MC; her son, Marvin and grandson Costellus. Those left to cherish her memories include children: John (Carolyn) Lawrence of Elba; Ralph (Paula) Lawrence of Jacksonville, NC; Pamela (John*) Mitchell of Elba; Patricia (Larry) Doughty of Tuscaloosa, AL; Robin Lawrence of Albany ,GA; Nancy Lawrence of Montgomery, AL; daughter-in-law, Linda Lawrence of Tacoma, WA; six siblings, seventeen grandchildren and a host of great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special neighbor and friend Willie and Johnnie McBride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.