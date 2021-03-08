Ethelene Tucker

Ethelene C Tucker age 89 of Elba, AL died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba. Funeral services will be held from Elba Church of Christ on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM with Min. Philip Box officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Elba Church of Christ on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp P. O. Box 311072 Enterprise, AL 36331 or Elba Community Food Bank C/O Elba Church of Christ P. O. Box 269 Elba, AL 36323
Survivors include: son - Ronnie (Caryl) Tucker, Dothan, AL; grandson - Joseph (Britni) Tucker, Dothan; great grandson - Yates Tucker, Dothan; sisters - Janice McCall, Faye (Ray) Goodson, June (Tommy) Grimes, and brother - Willie Ray Crocker, all of Elba.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Tucker, parents Willie C and Edell Bryan Crocker and brother Ralph Crocker, brother-in-law Gus McCall.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Tucker family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.