Evelyn Galimore

Evelyn Florine Galimore age 91 of Elba, AL died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her home in Elba. Funeral services will be held from Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Gunter Akridge, Rev. Olan Strickland, Rev. Wayne Webber and Rev. Fred Fowler officiating. Burial services will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM. The Galimore family are accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Pine Level Community Cemetery 7980 Hwy 141 Elba, AL., 36323.
Survivors include: daughters - Judy (Jerry) Brown, Prattville, AL, Gwen (Jack) Mullinax, , and Lisa (Dudley) Stinson, both of Elba; brother - Donnon Bryan, Elba; six grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Mrs. Galimore was preceded in death by her husband - Willand Durell Galimore; parents Johnie and Jessie Heath Bryan; three brothers - Elmer, Mike and Bud Bryan.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Galimore family.
