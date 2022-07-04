Evelyn Hodge

Ms. Evelyn Edwina Hodge age 91 of Elba, AL died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Memorial services will be held from Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Elder Kenny Lassiter officiating.
Survivors include: daughters - Brenda Nelson, Elba, Shery Stanton, Baker, FL, and Tina Faulkner, Zolfo Springs, FL; son – Wade Stanton, Ozark, AL; sisters - Betty Jean Miles, Toccoa, GA, and Shirley Elaine Slawson, New Brockton, AL; brother - Ronnie Edmund Walden, Brundidge, AL; nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.
Ms. Hodge was preceded in death by her father - John Luther Walden, mother - Elda Scarbrough Walden, sisters - Gwendslyn Boutwell, Lena Louise Jacobs, Dorothy Elda Smith, Maxie Walden, Barbara Joyce Carter, and Rhonda Sue Parker; brothers - Luther John Walden, and Aubrey Lee Walden,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Hodge family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.