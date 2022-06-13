Faye D Colburn

Faye Davis Colburn of New Brockton, AL died Friday, June 10, 2022. She was 64 years old.
Memorial service were on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory in Enterprise.
Faye was born September 1, 1957 to the late Hugh Warren and Dean Hyatt Davis. In addition to her parents one sister preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband; James Colburn of New Brockton; children - Deana Westbrook (Drew) of Elmore, AL, Katrina Farris, and Brandon Farris, both of New Brockton, and Kimberly Farris, of Enterprise; one brother, Mack Davis (Terri) of Northport, AL; two grandchildren: Serenity Riffle of Enterprise, Benjamin Westbrook of Elmore.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, was in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
