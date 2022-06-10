Faye Martin Goree, age 83, a resident of Palmdale, CA, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Lancaster, CA. A memorial service will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 9, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home Saturday, July 8, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Faye was born and raised in the Victoria community of Coffee County, AL. At age 18 she moved to Mobile, AL, where she worked as a hairdresser until 2014 when her health forced her to move closer to family.
Survivors include: daughters-Redonna Goins of Palmdale, CA; and Melanie (Travis) Tanksly of Kingston Springs, TN; granddaughters - Angela (Daniel) Duke of Nashville, TN; Danielle (Jason) Graham of Franklin, TN; Candice Tanksly of Nashville, Wendy (Bubba) Cooley of Laurel, MS and Natasha Burrows of Palmdale; grandsons - Lucas Orso and James (Carla) Burrows, both of Mobile, AL. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Hank Goree; parents-Bill & Mamie Lassiter Martin; and son-Danny Duffell.
Hayes Funeral Home & Cremations, LLC, of Elba is in charge of the local arrangements, and honored to serve the Goree family.
