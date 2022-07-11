Mrs. Faye Martin Goree, age 83, a resident of Palmdale, Calif., died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Lancaster, Calif.
A memorial service was held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel, Elba, Ala., on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Faye was born and raised in the Victoria community of Coffee County, Ala. At age 18 she moved to Mobile, Ala., where she worked as a hairdresser until 2014 when her health forced her to move closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank Goree; parents, Bill & Mamie Lassiter Martin; and son, Danny Duffell.
Survivors include her daughters: Redonna Goins, Palmdale, Melanie (Travis) Tanksley, Kingston Springs, Tenn.; daughter-in-law: Nina Duffell, Mobile; granddaughters: Angela (Daniel) Duke,Nashville, Tenn., Danielle (Jason) Graham, Franklin, Tenn., Candice Tanksley, Nashville, Wendy (Bubba) Cooley, Laurel, Miss., Natasha Burroughs, Palmdale; grandsons: Lucas Orso, and James (Carla) Burroughs, both of Mobile; sister: Patsy Martin Graddick, Jacksonville, Fla.; and niece: Joy Graddick (Glenn) Doyle, Jacksonville; and nine great-grandchildren.
