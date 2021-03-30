Mr. Federal Barnes of Elba, AL died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Funeral Services were held Saturday March 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Mr. “Fed/Red” Barnes was born April 17, 1935, to the late Rev. Archie L. Barnes and Versie (Julie) Belcher Barnes, both of Elba. He was the eldest of eight children born to this union. He married Ms. Christine Knox and began a life together that lasted 33 years and produced six children. Federal was a member of Rocky Head Baptist Church. Federal was an employee of Dorsey Trailers for more than 40 years. known as “Fed or Red,” he will be remembered for his sense of humor and his hearty, distinctive laugh.
Federal was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife Christine Barnes and his eldest son Teddy Barnes; three brothers, Zerrall (Ike) Barnes, Joseph Barnes and Nathaniel Barnes; and two sisters Sarah A. Barnes Magwood and Jeanette Siler. His memories will be cherished by his three sons - Terry W. Barnes and Frederick Barnes of Elba, and and Perry Barnes of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters – Florence A. Barnes of Montgomery, AL and Melanie A. Barnes of Clarksville, TN; his brother, Murray (Phyllis) Barnes of Elba, and his sister Zenear Barnes of Hemstead, NY; his brother-in-law, William “Bill” Knox and sister-in-law, Edna Gains, both of Gary, IN; eight grandchildren – Demaris L. Barnes, Sheldon D. Green, Shannon Phillips, Tranessa Caldwell, Christina (Tony) Nicholson, Tiffney (Shug) Green Waters, Christopher Green and Nicholas C. Green; nine great-grandchildren; his “adopted” daughters, Reedie Russell and Liz Boyd; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.
