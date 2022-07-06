James Farrell Duncan, age 85, of Enterprise, AL. died Monday, July 5, 2022 at Southeast Health.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Enterprise Chapel. Burial will follow in Weed Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter (P.O. Box 1170 Dothan, AL 36302).
Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Duncan, four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his son, Robert Duncan (Christina), Sherwood, AR; three grandchildren, Jessica Spurlock (Terry), Sherwood, AR; Rob Chapman, Sherwood, AR; Brooke Duncan, Sherwood, AR; six great-grandchildren, Haylee, Logan, Cooper, Sydney, Duncan and Lydia.
