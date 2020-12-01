Foie Mae Willis Cooke age 100 of Milton, FL., died Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, 2020. Foie was born in Coffee County AL December 17th, 1919. She was the daughter of George Marvin Willis and Ture Ellen Bryant.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Clifford M Cooke, three children - Barbara French, June Keesler, Andy Cooke, and all eight of her siblings. She is survived by Gayle (Joe) Mullis of Pace, Florida. She is also survived by Gary (Cecilia) Cooke of Denton Texas. She had 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
As a child she moved with her family from Coffee County AL to Santa Rosa County, Florida
She retired from Vanity Fair, with 20 years of service.
She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church of Milton.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th, from 10am – 12pm with services following. Services will be conducted by Rev Tony Antonelli.
