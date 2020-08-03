Mrs. Frances Luvenia Fountain, age 78, of Flower Mountain, Texas died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a long illness.
Born to William E. and Sarah Frances (Sanders) Hudson on Sept. 15, 1941 in Coffee County, Alabama, Frances moved to Texas in 1984 after marrying Dennis C. Fountain who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and four older brothers – James, Charlie, Hubert, and J.W.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. with burial immediately to follow in the Nat Community Cemetery, Nacogdoches, Texas, with Dickie Allen Funeral Home of Cushing, Texas directing.
Survivors include her daughter: Sherry Waldon Wells, Port Neches Texas; grandchildren: Ciara Umbrell (Ethan), Quitman Texas, Rebekah Wells (Adrian Woodard), Cleveland Texas, and Hudson Wells, Port Neches; great-grandchildren: Cohen and Camden Umbrell; and many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
