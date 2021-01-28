Frances (Fran) Taylor Bannon of Azalea Trace Retirement Community in Pensacola, Florida, passed away on January 25, 2021.
Fran was born into a large, loving family and raised on a farm in Elba, Alabama. The seventh of ten children, she graduated from Elba High School and Troy State Teachers’ College (Troy University). Upon graduation from Troy, she married Michael (Mike) Bannon of Edgewater, New Jersey whom she had met at the college. They started their teaching careers in Ashford, Alabama.
Later in her career she earned a M.A. degree in Elementary Education from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City as well as a M.Ed. in Reading from West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Her certification as a Reading Specialist was earned from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During her 41-year teaching career, she taught in public schools in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. In particular, she spent many years with the West Chester, Pennsylvania Area School District and the Downingtown, Pennsylvania School District.
Fran loved to travel. She and her husband visited most of the 50 states and spent a sabbatical year travelling around the world to 34 countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Fran also enjoyed travelling to China with her sisters.
Frances is survived by her only child, Kathryn Bannon Dyess, of Pensacola, Florida, whom she loved very much. She is also survived by two sisters, Cupidean Taylor Clark (Frank) of Enterprise, Alabama, and Jean Taylor Payne (Ladell) of Pomona, California. Surviving are also 20 nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pinnie Bell Taylor and Bonnie Parish Taylor of Elba, Alabama. Her husband, Dr. Michael F. Bannon passed away in 1979. In addition, she was pre-deceased by seven of her siblings, Royce Taylor (Inez) and Edward Taylor (Louise) of Orlando, Florida, Lucille Taylor Mayo (Lawrence) of Daphne, Alabama, Elmer Taylor (Grace) and Annie Laurie Taylor Wright (Aubrey) of Elba, Alabama, Olene Taylor Farrell (Richard) of Arlington, Virginia, and Annette Taylor Farris (Harold) of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Frances was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Pensacola, Florida and also attended ecumenical services at Azalea Trace on many Sundays.
Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no memorial service. A private, family service will be held later to disperse of ashes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Azalea Trace Heritage Fund, Pensacola, Florida or the American Kidney Fund.
