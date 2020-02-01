Frank Reeves Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Frank Reeves age 76 of Panama City, FL formerly of Elba, AL died Saturday morning at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL upon completion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Lady Tigers still on a roll Notice of Election - State of Alabama - County of Coffee Brainstorms for 1/30/2020 Happy 100th Birthday!! Notice of Foreclosure - Clarence Raymond Behan Notice of Publication - Matter of Phillip H Hamm Tom Maddox announces intent to seek election as Elba’s next mayor Southeast Gas “Give Back to Schools” program delivers check to Elba Schools Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNotice of Foreclosure - Clarence Raymond BehanElba Police announce two arrests Thursday, Jan. 23, for robbery in connection to open homicide investigationHappy 100th Birthday!!Southeast Gas “Give Back to Schools” program delivers check to Elba SchoolsNotice of Publication - Matter of Phillip H HammDonta RogersTom Maddox announces intent to seek election as Elba’s next mayorLady Tigers still on a rollElba Police make arrest in connection with Thursday, Jan. 16, homicide in ElbaNotice of Foreclosure - Tom M Brown Jr. and Kathryn J. Brown ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
