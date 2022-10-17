Fred T Hodge age 90 of Kinston, AL died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Don Hall and Rev. Harry Driggers officiating. Burial will follow in the New Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Survivors include: son - Ronny (Cheyenne) Weeks; brother - Loyd Hodge, Troy, AL, and Foy Hodge, Luverne, AL; sisters – Ethlene Bedsole, Brantley, AL, and Shirley Beck, Glenwood, AL: grandsons- Steve Hodge, Dothan, AL, and Chris Hodge, Elba, AL; Special Care Gove - Sue Pearce, Elba, AL.
Mr. Hodge was preceded in death by his wife - Jean Hodge; father - Willian Richard Hodge; mother - Mary Williams Hodge; son - DeWayne Hodge, two sisters, and four brothers.
