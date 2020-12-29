G. W. Richards age 75 a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, December 31, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM
with Rev. Andy Marler officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
He is survived by his son - Danny Richards and daughter - Sylvia Morris, Elba, AL, plus Sheena Doster; sister - Minnie Lee Johnson; and a brother - James Richards. He also leaves behind grandchildren - Kimberly Blue, Josh Richards, Dylan Richards, Lexey Richards, Austin Donaldson, and Leslie Donaldson; along with two great grandsons - Daniel Ewing, and Kolton Ewing,
Mr. Richards was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Richards, along with his parents, Mary Ann and Clyde Richards, as well as by a sister Mary Virginia Forehand.
