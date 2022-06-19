Gary Marzette Reeves, age 72, a resident of the Bill Nichols VA Home in Alexander City, Ala., died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City.
Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The family requests the omission of flowers, and asks that donations be made to the DAV, https://www.dav.org
Gary was a member of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam war where he was awarded a Bronze Star and numerous other decorations for his bravery and sacrifice for his country. He will receive military honors at the conclusion of the graveside service.
He leaves behind son, Jeremy (Mary) Reeves, Enterprise, AL, son - Josh Reeves, Elba, AL, a brother - Kenneth (Donna) Reeves, Elba, AL, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of twin granddaughters.
Mr. Reeves was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Marzette Reeves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.